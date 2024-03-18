Ninth annual Touch A Truck event being held Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The Junior League of Baton Rouge, an organization dedicated to community service and advancing women's leadership, is hosting its 9th annual Touch a Truck event for anyone, big or small, interested in heavy machinery.

On Saturday, March 23, the Touch A Truck event will be held on the BREC state fairgrounds. Quiet hours for those with sensory sensitivities will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the event will open up to others from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The Touch A Truck event allows children or curious adults to see and learn about heavy machinery that maintains and builds cities.

The entry fee for the event is $10, but children 2 and under can enter for free. Additionally, raffle tickets will be sold at the event for $10 and will enter you into a drawing to win a $5,000 Disney gift card.

The Junior League also encourages any attendees to bring diapers to donate to the league's Diaper Bank supporting parents who may not have ready access to them.

Tickets and raffle tickets can be purchased at the event's website here.