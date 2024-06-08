Nine-year-old was in home during EBRSO raid that resulted in one dead, two deputies shot

BATON ROUGE - A drug raid carried out by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Wednesday that resulted in a death and two deputies being shot raised questions about how the raid was done.

According to attorney Ron Haley, Tyquarius Armstrong, who died as a result of the raid, had his 9-year-old niece in the room as police shot him. Following the raid, the child was returned to the family.

Additionally, there were questions following the raid regarding whether it was a no-knock warrant, as the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the raid was a standard search warrant and not a no-knock warrant.

Video from the raid showed the officers announcing themselves before going into the home, which Scott Courrege, a consultant for law enforcement, said was standard.

"The two clips released looked very textbook," Courrege said. "I teach narcotics investigations. I have a consultant company where I train police officers. The way the video that you showed, I would have to say is textbook.

Courrege says even if it was a no knock, the officers announcing their presence is more than enough time for residents to get ready.

"They gave some period time before they were began to breach the door," Courrege said. "Ten to 15 seconds probably would be sufficient time before we get to make forceable entry and that all appears apparent on the video to me."

Armstrong previously had no charges aside from a seatbelt violation before the raid. There is an active arrest warrant for Armstrong's brother, DeAntoine Dunbar, for possession of machine parts; Dunbar also stayed at the home police raided.