Nine dogs saved from house fire; home deemed total loss

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved nine dogs from a house fire off of North Sherwood Forest Drive early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to North Pamela Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The resident said she noticed the fire when she was watching TV and a ceiling tile fell from her attic, alerting her of the fire.

When crews arrived, they found the fire had completely consumed the home's attic. BRFD was able to help the resident of the home and her nine dogs after the fire. The home was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still investigation.