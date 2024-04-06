Latest Weather Blog
Nicki Minaj issues apology following Monday night cancellation in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Nicki Minaj issued a statement Wednesday morning apologizing for her New Orleans concert's abrupt cancellation on Monday.
"Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself & nothing less. You don’t deserve to pay for a tkt to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT," the post read.
New Orleans,— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 20, 2024
Please accept my sincerest apologies for having to reschedule our date together.
You mean so much to me & I hate that things didn’t go as planned.
Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself &…
Minaj said that the show will likely be rescheduled for May because of conflicts that may arise with the NBA Finals.
"We won’t complete this tour w/o you," she said.
The concert's cancellation was announced hours before it was set to begin in a Monday Facebook post by the Smoothie King Center. It said that Minaj was sick and chose not to take the stage and potentially spread her illness. A reschedule date was not announced.
