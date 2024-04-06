71°
Nicki Minaj issues apology following Monday night cancellation in New Orleans

2 weeks 3 days 10 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2024 Mar 20, 2024 March 20, 2024 9:45 AM March 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Nicki Minaj issued a statement Wednesday morning apologizing for her New Orleans concert's abrupt cancellation on Monday.

"Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself & nothing less. You don’t deserve to pay for a tkt to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT," the post read.

Minaj said that the show will likely be rescheduled for May because of conflicts that may arise with the NBA Finals.

"We won’t complete this tour w/o you," she said.

The concert's cancellation was announced hours before it was set to begin in a Monday Facebook post by the Smoothie King Center. It said that Minaj was sick and chose not to take the stage and potentially spread her illness. A reschedule date was not announced.

