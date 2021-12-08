Nick Cannon mourns loss of youngest child

Television host and actor, Nick Cannon and model, Alyssa Scott are mourning the loss of their youngest child.

According to CNN, the five-month-old infant was named Zen and suffered from a brain tumor.

During Tuesday's episode of Cannon's talk show, he shared a picture of Zen with his studio audience and tearfully discussed his final moments with his son.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer," an emotional Cannon said. "It's tough."

He added that he spent this past weekend with Zen in California, saying, "not only did we get to see the sun rise, we got to see the sun set."

"I didn't know how I was going to handle today," Cannon told his audience. "But I wanted to grieve with my family."

The Mayo Clinic defines Hydrocephalus as the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.

Cannon has six other children from other relationships.