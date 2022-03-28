Nick & Cassie: A 20-year-old love message erased by traffic

PRAIRIEVILLE - Each and every day thousands of drivers on I-10 saw one message of love that has lasted nearly 20 years.



“I've always noticed it. Nick and Cassie. And (I) always wondered all the time like are they still together,” said Kelli Simpson, a business owner in Prarieville.



"I've seen it every time i pass by there. I always wondered what ever happened with them," said Kayla Richard, another Prairieville woman. "What started it, what made them decide to do it. How they did it, to be honest.”



Thanks to work being done on the Bluff Road overpass the spray-painted phrase is now gone, and people in Ascension are reminiscing.



Even Nick's mom, Jannie Miller, has gotten a kick out of her son's decades-old artwork.



“Over the years, people would be talking about it, and I'd be like 'that's my son,' and they're like 'what?' said Miller.



It's funny now, but Miller says Cassie, whose high school relationship status was made clear for the entire interstate to see, never laughed about it.



“Unhappy is the mild way of putting it,” said Miller. “She wanted to kill him. She's always been like every that time somebody said something about it. She wasn't too thrilled. She's probably the happiest that it is covered up."



Many people have always wanted to know if Nick and Cassie are still together, but some local Facebook sleuths discovered that Nick and Cassie broke up shortly after they graduated from East Ascension High School in 1999 and 2000. There is still one other question that people want to know.



"My first question was how did you do that? How did that get on there?" Miller said.



The answer she got was really quite simple.



“They told me that they held him upside down by his legs and painted. I was not excited at that point,” she said.



Although it has been covered up, some people in Ascension say the landmark will be missed.



“I wish that somebody had gotten them a little bit sooner and told the head person about the story and left it as a little landmark,” said Simpson.

Work on the Bluff Road overpass is expected to be finished in August.