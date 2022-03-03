72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NFL drops all COVID safety protocols, cites 'encouraging trends'

2 hours 56 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, March 03 2022 Mar 3, 2022 March 03, 2022 11:20 AM March 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

The NFL is suspending all of its rules related to tracking and mitigating COVID-19 among players and staff, effective immediately.

A memo sent out to all 32 teams Thursday said the league and the NFL Players Association had agreed to drop those protocolswhich called for mandatory testing, masking, surveillance and other restrictions at team facilitiesafter nearly two years.

The groups cited "encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19" and evolving guidance from the CDC in the letter announcing the decision. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days