NFL drops all COVID safety protocols, cites 'encouraging trends'
The NFL is suspending all of its rules related to tracking and mitigating COVID-19 among players and staff, effective immediately.
A memo sent out to all 32 teams Thursday said the league and the NFL Players Association had agreed to drop those protocols—which called for mandatory testing, masking, surveillance and other restrictions at team facilities—after nearly two years.
The groups cited "encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19" and evolving guidance from the CDC in the letter announcing the decision.
Here’s the memo that just went to clubs on the NFL and NFLPA suspending all COVID-19 protocols. No more masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless required by state and local law. pic.twitter.com/TIdvfCWr9m— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022
