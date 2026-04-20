'Next generation of problem-solvers:' Livingston Parish students develop flood monitoring prototype

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of high school students in Denham Springs have developed a flood monitoring prototype that they believe could help the local government and homeowners in Livingston Parish.

The Denham Springs High School STEM Sharks Engineering Team created FloodEyes TM, a system that would alert officials to real-time changes in water levels and currents.

Stephen Crawford, one of several engineers working alongside students to complete the project, said that the prototype has the potential to help people across the globe.

"Their work represents more than a student project. This is the next generation of problem-solvers who are helping shape how we approach water resources, not just in Livingston Parish, but in communities across the country and beyond.”

Students picked the project after identifying flooding as their "problem to solve." DSHS STEM Sharks team sponsor and biology teacher Mark Zweig has been helping the students on their path to fixing the issue.

"The complexity of this project is not even being attempted at the highest collegiate level, much less at the high school level, and our students are making it happen because of their passion and commitment to finding a solution,” Zweig said.

School staff says there is no active monitoring for water and current levels for Livingston Parish waterways. If the system were implemented, it could impact the parish's FEMA CRS score and lower home insurance rates.