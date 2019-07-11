Newlywed couple hospitalized after explosion at Louisiana home

BOSSIER CITY - A couple that was married in the capital area last month is in the hospital with serious injuries after an explosion at their home.

According to KTBS, the explosion happened Tuesday evening at a home in the 1700 block of Alison Avenue in Bossier City. The two were reportedly inside during the blast and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Posts on social media identify the victims as Medley and Kevin Bokun. The pair's wedding website says the two were married in Gonzales a little over three weeks ago.

A GoFundMe page for the couple says they both suffered serious burns in the incident.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the explosion at this time.

Anyone looking to contribute to the online fundraiser can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-medley-and-kevin