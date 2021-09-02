New way to target speeders on I-12

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are considering adding a new piece of technology to their force to catch speeding drivers.

The speed laser, called DragonCam, is already used in other states.

DragonCam combines traditional laser enforcement with new, automated enforcement. Instead of personally ticketing a person for speeding, a ticket will be sent in the mail.

"It hits such a small spot on a car, so there's no doubt which car you clocked," said Denham Spring Police Chief Scott Jones. "It's going to reduce accidents in the long run.

Jones said the laser would mainly be used from overpasses and on-ramps on I-12, without disturbing traffic.

The technology has the ability to pinpoint a spot on a speeding vehicle down to inches, and sends the violator a photo in the mail, showing where they were clocked.

The Denham Springs City Council will view a demonstration of the laser, next week, before they move forward with the idea.

The system is already used in Missouri and Kansas.