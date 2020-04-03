66°
New text alert system will provide COVID-19 updates to Louisiana residents

56 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 April 03, 2020 8:08 AM April 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday Gov. john bel Edwards announced the new text alert system that will " provide timely COVID-19 updates and other critical guidance directly from the governor’s office to Louisiana residents."

Gov. Edwards posted on Facebook urging all Louisiana residents sign-up for the new text alert system so everyone can stay up to date with anything related to COVID-19. 

To receive these alerts text ‘LACOVID’ to 67283.

