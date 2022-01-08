NEW: Suspect killed by police pointed stolen gun at cops, had drugs on him

BATON ROUGE – State Police released significant details about what may have transpired before a Baton Rouge Police officer shot and killed a man on Acadian Thruway earlier this week.

The shooting happened after a man in the passenger's side of a car police had stopped got out with a gun. Jordan Frazier was shot and killed. The officer was identified as Yuseff Hamadeh.

State Police said Friday, the traffic stop was done because officers noticed the vehicle Frazier was riding in had broken equipment – usually, that refers to lights not working properly though State Police did not specify. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Troopers said Frazier immediately got out of the car when it stopped with his gun and began to run. He pointed the gun toward police as he ran, investigators said in a report.

The gun was a stolen Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic long barrel pistol, investigators revealed. The gun had been stolen out of Ascension Parish.

Investigators said Frazier was in possession of ecstasy at the time of the altercation. Frazier, 35, has a criminal record.

Frazier was shot twice in the back and once in the leg.

Hamadeh is on paid leave from the Baton Rouge Police department, which is standard in such investigations. He has been on the force for a year.

State Police is handling the investigation, which is also typical of shootings involving police.

