New Roads police officer accused of sexually assaulting teen, placed on leave amid investigation

UPDATE: Police Chief Kevin McDonald said Tuesday that the officer has been fired from the department. Read the full update here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/new-roads-police-officer-fired-amid-sex-crimes-investigation-involving-teen-153271

NEW ROADS - A police officer was placed on paid administrative leave this week after allegations surfaced the cop sexually assaulted a teen.

New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said his department is actively investigating the allegations.

"We will do everything above board and be transparent," McDonald told the WBRZ Investigative Unit. "If the facts come out that he broke the law, he will be dealt with accordingly."

McDonald said his department caught wind of the allegations through an outside source. Text messages that were provided to the New Roads Police Department showed a 17-year old alleged that the cop sexually assaulted him.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained the messages that are now under investigation by the department.

"You sexually assaulted me," the text from the teen to the New Roads cop reads. "I told you plenty of times that I only saw you as a brother."

The person who is reportedly the cop responds, "I've been trying to remember what happened and I honestly don't remember."

The text thread goes on to read," Why did you unbutton my pants when I was sleeping, please tell me the trust I won't be mad"

Another thread reads, "Why you kept asking to suck my d*** why"

The response reads, "I've been trying to figure out how to explain this in a coherent way man."

McDonald said the officer has been with the New Roads Police Department for eight months and has no prior discipline on his record.

"Everything these kids said lined up... the phone number they gave with what was consistent with this guy's phone and the messages were extremely disturbing," Eugene Collins with the Baton Rouge NAACP said.

Collins said his organization got involved after being asked to vet out some of the allegations by Attorneys Glover and Haley. Both are working with the parents of the teens involved in this case.

"These kids were allegedly given drugs and alcohol, marijuana and allowed to smoke it," Collins said. "Allowed to play with his service weapon and his under cover unit."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has made an editorial decision not to publish the officer's name until a determination is made that he violated the law or that he will be disciplined.