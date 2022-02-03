New Roads Mardi Gras parades making a full comeback this year

NEW ROADS - One of the longest-running Mardi Gras traditions in the state is making proper return this year after the pandemic upended the celebration last year.

Organizers in New Roads announced Thursday that the Lions Club Mardi Gras Parade and Community Center of Pointe Coupee Mardi Gras Parade will make their "grand return" on Feb. 28 and March 1. The latter is the second-oldest parade in the state, with this year marking its 100th anniversary.

"Visitors to the Prettiest City on the Water can gather along the route for family-friendly parades with marching bands, dancers, floats, and plenty of beads," the city said in statement.

Last year, the celebrations were pared down to a drive-thru-only parade without crowds due to the coronavirus.

Community Center of Pointe Coupee & New Roads Lions Club Mardi Gras Toast | Meet & Greet Court & Duchess

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 1 p.m.

Live Band | Food

Scott Civic Center, 1200 Major Pkwy, New Roads

Community Center of Pointe Coupee Mardi Gras Parade

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 11 a.m.

Downtown District – W. Main Street