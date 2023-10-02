69°
New premium drinking areas at Alex Box Stadium will allow fans to buy beer & wine
BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced baseball fans will now be able to purchase alcohol at two new tented areas in Alex Box Stadium this season.
Called "The Yard", the new areas will allow the general public to buy and drink wine and beer within those sections of the stadium.
Similar to Tiger Stadium's "The Chute", fans can gain entry for $20. That fee includes a wristband and two drinks of your choice. Additional beverages can be purchased starting at $6.
Due to SEC rules, all alcohol must be consumed within the confines of "The Yard".
The left and right field locations will open two hours before the first pitch. Beer and wine sales will end at the close of the 7th inning.
