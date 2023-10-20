New plans for development in West Zachary begin after over a decade of planning

ZACHARY - In West Zachary along Highway 64, new businesses could soon move to town. Americana Development is behind the project to build up Zachary. Zachary District 3 councilwoman Ambre Devirgilio says the project has been in the works since 2011.

Americana is eyeing a 28 acre plot on the south side of Highway 64. The group hopes to expand to the north. The space will include a 40-thousand-square-foot grocery store, luxury apartments, and restaurants. The names of those businesses are being kept under wraps.

"There is a purchase agreement on a restaurant, as well as several other retail spaces," Devirgilio said.

Devirgilio says a lot of attention in Zachary has been focused on the eastern side of town.

"Now it's time for the western side, and my district, to really experience explosive commercial growth. We're ready for it," she said.

So far, developers have put up about $200 million. There is still a lot of work for the city, though, as the project moves forward.

Devirgilio says she expects to see movement from the developers in the next six months.

"There's some traffic studies that need to be done, and it had to work its way through the several steps through the council and through planning and zoning," Devirgilio said.