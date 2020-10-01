New Orleans to move into 'Phase 3.1' of reopening Saturday

The Mayor of New Orleans, Latoya Cantrell, addresses the public on the three-tiered COVID-19 Phase 3 reopening process, which the city will enter on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Photo: Facebook/Latoya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced Thursday that New Orleans will move into the next phase of its reopening process at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

This will be the start of a Phase 3 reopening that's been divided into a three-part process: 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3.

Phase 3.1

During Phase 3.1 of the reopening, the mask order will remain in effect and restaurants will allow 75% indoor capacity and 100% outdoor capacity with proper distancing. During this aspect of the phase, bars will only be able to offer customers to-go drinks, and indoor public/private gatherings will allow a maximum of 50 attendees. Outdoor public/private gatherings will allow for a maximum of 100 individuals.

Phase 3.2

As the city moves into Phase 3.2, which might begin as early as October 16, outdoor bar capacity will go in effect in addition to an increased capacity for times and seated events, as well as increased outdoor gather size limits for sporting events. Phase 3.3

Phase 3.3 might begin on October 31, and under this aspect of the reopening bars would be able to serve a limited number of customers indoors, capacity limits for timed and seated events would be expanded, in addition to the increase of indoor and outdoor gathering sizes for crowds.

Mayor Cantrell's full press conference is available for viewing below via Facebook and additional details related to New Orleans' reopening are available at: https://ready.nola.gov/home/