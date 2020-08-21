New Orleans Saints prepare for the potential of tropical storms in the Gulf

The New Orleans Saints have seen this movie before, but they're not fast forwarding just yet.

Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed the possibility of tropical storms impacting their training camp preparations.

Payton was not alarmed but instead measured as he discussed being in a very similiar situation years ago.

"It seems to come up every couple of years during training camp, Mickey (Loomis) and I will visit, we will begin to look at some logistics and pay attention to it closely," Payton said. "It has happened to us before actually, ironically, the last time I could think during training camp was we were scheduled open at home versus Tampa (in 2008)."

"We did play a home game versus Tampa, but we had to leave a week prior to the start of that regular season and train in Indianapolis for the better part of about seven or eight days and then fly back on that weekend to open the season. It's certainly unique and hopefully those things can dissipate and have as much of minimal effect on everyone.”