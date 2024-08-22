Saints prepare to make roster cuts as preseason winds down

New Orleans - The Saints returned home to the Crescent City this week after spending the past month in Irvine, California for training camp.

They are preparing for their final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans currently has 90 players on the active roster, but soon, that number will have to be finalized to 53 before the regular season.

Dennis Allen knows he has to make some tough decisions, but he's made it clear to his team how important this final week is for all of them, and what he's looking for is very simple.

"The nature of our league is, when you're put into positions to make plays. Then you have to make those plays. And if you make those plays, then, you know, consistently, then, you know, we've got a spot for you. If you don't, then, you know, the, just the nature of the business, says, you know, we'll be looking for somebody else," Allen said after Tuesday night's practice.

The Saints host the Titans Sunday at 1 p.m. The deadline for the 53 man roster is Aug. 27.