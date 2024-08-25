The New Orleans Saints fall to the Tennessee Titans 30-27 in final preseason game

New Orleans - The Saints drop their final preseason game to the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon in Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans did not play many starters like Derek Carr, Taysom Hill or Cam Jordan for this final tune up game. That is because it's the final chance for other guys to have good performances in order to have a chance at making the final 53 man roster.

Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler each took reps at quarterback on Sunday as they battle for the back up spot behind Carr this season.

Haener and the Saints offense started the game slow, but when Rattler came in on his first drive in the second quarter, he put New Orleans on the scoreboard with a 21 yard touchdown pass to Equanimeous St. Brown.

Right before halftime, recent wide receiver signee Samson Nacua nearly had the play of the game. He caught a short field goal attempt and rushed 106 yards and almost scored before being knocked out of bounds at the 3 yard line and time ran out in the half.

It was a back and forth field goal battle until the fourth quarter when Baton Rouge native and UL-Lafayette alum, Jacob Kibodi rushed in two touchdowns in back to back drives.

However, the Titans scored their final touchdown with less than a minute and a half left in the game which gave them the win, 30-27.

Now that the preseason is over, Dennis Allen and the Saints staff have to evaluate all 90 players on their active roster and make cuts.

Players like Nacua and Kibodi who are competing for some of those spots helped their case with their performances on Sunday.

The deadline for the final 53 man roster is Tuesday Aug. 27.