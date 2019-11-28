62°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints defeat Falcons, 26-18
The New Orleans Saints have defeated the Atlanta Falcons and clinched the NFC South division title with a 26-18 win.
????????-????-????????-????-???????? pic.twitter.com/OCdOF03a6K— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 29, 2019
The Saints didn’t lose hope after losing to Atlanta in Week 10, a 26-9 loss that ended their six-game winning streak.
Instead, they regrouped and improved to 10-2 on the season.
Today’s win marks the third consecutive season that the Saints have won the NFC South.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saint Vincent de Paul serves Thanksgiving dinner
-
Revenge not the focus for LSU as Aggies come to town
-
Expect extra police patrols on BR interstate system Sunday
-
Marine, scout leader center of large child porn case in Livingston Parish
-
Incredible video shows train plowing into stalled semi truck in Iberville Parish