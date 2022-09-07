New Orleans rapper Mystikal formally charged in Ascension rape case

PRAIRIEVILLE - Mystikal, a New Orleans-based rapper who was arrested for an alleged rape that happened at his Ascension Parish home back in July, was formally charged in the attack this week.

A grand jury chose Tuesday to indict the rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, for first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment in the July assault.

The victim told investigators that she was visiting the rapper's home when he beat her and forcibly raped her. During the encounter, the woman also claims Tyler, 52, took her phone and car keys and refused to let her leave.

Arrest records said Tyler eventually let the woman leave after he used the victim's phone, and her bank account, to send himself $150.

Tyler has a history of prior sexual misconduct allegations dating back over the past two decades, including a conviction from 2004 that forced him to register as a sex offender.