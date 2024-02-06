New Orleans Police officers confiscate French Quarter snake

NEW ORLEANS - A Crescent City snake was taken from its owner and relocated to the Audubon Zoo.

Governor Jeff Landry shared the news on social media, along with a picture of the large yellow and white snake. Landry said it was taken from the French Quarter in an effort to protect residents, business owners, visitors and tourists.

Few entrepreneurs work in the French Quarter with large snakes, like pythons, and charge tourists money to take photos with the animal draped around their neck or over their shoulders.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, snake owners must have a 'restricted snake license' to own a snake longer than eight feet.