70°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Police officers confiscate French Quarter snake
NEW ORLEANS - A Crescent City snake was taken from its owner and relocated to the Audubon Zoo.
Governor Jeff Landry shared the news on social media, along with a picture of the large yellow and white snake. Landry said it was taken from the French Quarter in an effort to protect residents, business owners, visitors and tourists.
Few entrepreneurs work in the French Quarter with large snakes, like pythons, and charge tourists money to take photos with the animal draped around their neck or over their shoulders.
Trending News
According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, snake owners must have a 'restricted snake license' to own a snake longer than eight feet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Can rash of empty school threats be addressed?
-
Investigative Unit: Shakeup could be coming to New Roads Police leadership
-
'Loved her to death:' Parents plead no contest to manslaughter after daughter...
-
SU Human Jukebox heads to Vegas for pre-Superbowl performance
-
State points to problem downstream for drainage issues near Perkins Road shopping...