New Orleans Pelicans, Smoothie King renew naming rights for arena

Photo: NBA

NEW ORLEANS - On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced they extended their arena naming rights partnership with Smoothie King

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Smoothie King and maintain the iconic Smoothie King Center as the home of the New Orleans Pelicans. This partnership has been instrumental in creating a dynamic and engaging environment for our fans," New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said.

To commemorate the renewal, the first 1,000 fans to arrive at 'The Blender' for the Pelicans' Jan. 5 game against the Clippers will get a 12 oz. King Cake Smoothie.