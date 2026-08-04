Louisiana secures full federal disaster approval for parishes hit by Tropical Storm Arthur

BATON ROUGE — President Trump has approved all of Louisiana's requests for disaster assistance in parishes impacted by Tropical Storm Arthur, Gov. Jeff Landry and Congresswoman Julia Letlow announced Tuesday.

The approval covers Avoyelles, Pointe Coupee and St. Landry Parishes. It also adds St. Charles and Winn Parishes for Public Assistance support.

"This support will help our local governments recover more quickly, restore critical infrastructure and continue moving Louisiana forward," Landry said in a statement.

The approval makes FEMA Public Assistance available for eligible government entities and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, in the five parishes. That support covers reimbursement for qualifying disaster-related costs tied to response and recovery efforts.

Public Assistance is FEMA's largest grant program. It provides funding for emergency assistance aimed at saving lives, protecting property and helping permanently restore community infrastructure affected by a federally declared event.