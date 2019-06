Pelicans draft Zion Williamson first overall in the NBA Draft

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williamson is a 6'7" 285 lb. forward from Duke. He's expected to fill the void left by former Pelican's superstar Anthony Davis, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

The Pelicans also drafted center Jaxson Hayes from Texas.