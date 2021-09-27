New Orleans mayor wants all Mardi Gras krewe members to get vaccinated

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking all members of Mardi Gras krewes to get vaccinated before getting on a float.

WWL-TV reported that Cantrell sent an email to the Mardi Gras Advisory Council encouraging the leaders to get their krewes fully vaccinated.

Cantrell added that she wants friends and family off all krewe members planning to attend parades to be fully vaccinated as well.

"As leaders in the Mardi Gras community, you can take a vital step towards making Carnival 2022 a possibility by taking the lead and showing the world we are doing everything we can to keep our citizens and visitors safe by having 100% of our parading organizations fully vaccinated," Cantrell said in her email.

The city of New Orleans began requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter most businesses and venues on Aug. 16.