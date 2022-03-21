New Orleans lifts COVID safety guidelines; proof of vaccine no longer required

NEW ORLEANS - The city of New Orleans announced Monday that it will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter venues and certain businesses.

Read the full statement below.

The City of New Orleans today announced that the public health guidelines requiring proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to enter certain establishments have been lifted, effective 6 a.m. on March 21.

Residents and visitors are no longer required to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test to enter bars, restaurants, event spaces, and other businesses previously covered under the regulations.

“This is a critical and welcome milestone,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “I am deeply grateful to our entire community --- our residents, our business owners, and our hospitality industry --- for coming together to make this day possible. It could not have happened without our people taking the guidelines seriously and helping us not only flatten the curve --- but emerge from the pandemic as a safe destination city. With the return of Mardi Gras this year, we were able to celebrate safely. And now we are ready for this next step. We will continue to closely monitor the data, and remain guided by science.”

“Throughout this pandemic, we've implemented the tools available and educated the public about the dangers of this virus, and we feel confident this approach has saved lives and kept our economy open,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Health Department.

Tomorrow marks three weeks post-Mardi Gras Day, and NOHD has carefully monitored all COVID metrics during this time. Reported cases in Orleans Parish remain at very low levels, and hospital capacity is robust. Wastewater testing results correlate these findings of low viral transmission. Residents should prepare for the likelihood of future surges by continuing to assess risk levels for themselves and loved ones and relying on proven mitigation strategies: testing, masks, and staying up to date with COVID vaccinations.

The City encourages all residents and visitors to get vaccinated if they have not already done so, including booster shots. Mask requirements will continue where federally mandated, such as on public transportation and healthcare facilities.