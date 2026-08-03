91°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: 2027 Teacher of the Year
BATON ROUGE — This week on Sunday Journal, JP sat down with Louisiana's 2027 Teacher of the Year!
Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired's Alisha Butler was honored at this year's Dream Teachers Gala, hosted by the Louisiana Department of Education.
"It is so rewarding. Every day you walk into the classroom, even if you're having a bad day, they are your why," Butler told JP, reflecting on teaching at the Baton Rouge-based school.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
21-year-old fatally shot along Ryder Drive over the weekend, coroner says
-
Louisiana in the midst of deal with SpaceX
-
Moms can donate life-saving breast milk at Ochsner Baton Rouge for the...
-
I-55 southbound closed at Independence after law enforcement chase ends with crash,...
-
Back-2-School: Students in St. Helena Parish return to the classroom for 2026-27...
Sports Video
-
Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough
-
Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways
-
LSU signee Logan Schmidt announces college decision
-
Quarterback competition continues as Southern starts fall camp