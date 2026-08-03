Louisiana in the midst of deal with SpaceX

BATON ROUGE - Elon Musk has his eyes on expanding SpaceX into Louisiana.

According to The Advocate, sources say the state is in the final stages of a deal with the aerospace company. If the deal goes through, the company would build a rocket launching pad on Pecan Island in coastal Vermilion Parish.

During the last Louisiana Legislative session, lawmakers passed incentives to attract aerospace companies to the state. These bills were signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry and they would block local governments and individuals from suing for damages related to physical or economic harm caused by launch operations.

This deal has environmentalists speaking out against the project. Many experts worry about what this could do to coastal wildlife in an area that is consistently losing land to erosion.