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Anti-Defamation League South Central using 'No Place for Hate' campaign to address antisemitism

4 hours 55 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 6:36 AM August 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Caitlin Lacomb

BATON ROUGE- The Anti-Defamation League has spent more than a century working to combat antisemitism, hate and discrimination while promoting justice and equal treatment for all. 

Across the South Central region, the organization works with schools, businesses, law enforcement and community leaders to promote education, strengthen partnerships, and build more inclusive communities through programming. 

On Monday, Aug 3, Regional Director of ADL South Central Lindsay Baach is speaking to the Baton Rouge Press Club about a program the organization offers to schools. Baach sat down with 2une In's April Davis ahead of her speaking appearance to highlight ADL's "No Place for Hate" campaign. 

The program is for use in school classrooms to help students learn the role they play in combating bias and bullying.

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"This is an opportunity for each school to individually address bullying and hate on campus," Baach said. "To create positive school climates and encourage courageous conversations in the classroom."

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