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Back-2-School: Students in St. Helena Parish return to the classroom for 2026-27 school year
GREENSBURG — Students in St. Helena Parish went back to the classroom on Monday.
This year, St. Helena College and Career Academy has a new principal, with the rest of the district having new grade configurations and a range of new programs for students.
Abigail Whitam was live in St. Helena Parish on Monday to cover students returning for the 2026-27 school year.
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