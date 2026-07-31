Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival returns for sophomore year

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival is back for its second year, with tickets now on sale for the late August fest.

The festival runs from Aug. 27 through Aug. 30 at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.

The festival received more than 400 submissions from across the country and around the world.

From that list, BRUFF organizers told WBRZ they selected nine feature-length films, two extended short films and 56 short film projects.

Joe Carelton, BRUFF Financial Director and Nathan Hall, BRUFF Creative Director, sat down with 2une In's April Davis to highlight the importance of an indie film festival in Baton Rouge.

"Louisiana has always played an important role in the legacy of independent cinema," Hall said. "Our festival ensures that the Capital City continues that legacy, remaining a film-friendly destination for filmmakers and moviegoers alike. If you love movies, you'll love BRUFF."

The festival will also host seven panels covering topics from financial knowledge to filmmaking fundamentals. Attendees can win prizes, engage with industry professionals and explore topics tied to their careers.

Also on the schedule, five hands-on workshops offering industry-level training from local organizations. One of those workshops is InDepth Live!, where attendees can learn from Mike James Gallagher and Mark Mangini about sound design on productions like "Dune" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

"The Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival returns as a focal point for crew training for the Louisiana Film Industry," Carleton said. "In year two, the festival has already expanded to include more workshops and panels than in its first year. Education is a clear focus for this organization and we look forward to seeing our filmmakers grow as a result."

The festival will also award three grants to filmmakers. The Shoestring Grant offers $5,000 cash toward a new project. The LBLE Pictures Gear Grant gives a director or cinematographer a one-week rental of a 1-ton Grip and Electric package. The Celtic Studios Grant provides a filmmaker with five days of stage space at Celtic Studios.

Tickets include full access badges, day passes and individual event tickets, with student discounts available.

Click here to buy tickets.