New Orleans barge fire sends smoke into nearby communities

NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters were called to a barge fire on the Mississippi River near Marrero.

According to Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts, the fire was reported around 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of River Road. The smoke blew into some communities on the West Bank.

Roberts said the barge was loaded with scrap cars at the time of the fire.

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.