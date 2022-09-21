71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans barge fire sends smoke into nearby communities

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 December 24, 2018 12:09 PM December 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters were called to a barge fire on the Mississippi River near Marrero. 

According to Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts, the fire was reported around 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of River Road. The smoke blew into some communities on the West Bank.

Roberts said the barge was loaded with scrap cars at the time of the fire.

Trending News

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days