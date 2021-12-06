77°
New Orleans apartment complex fire leaves dozens displaced

Monday, December 06 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Firefighters have been battling a huge fire that swept through an apartment complex in the Algiers area of New Orleans.

Residents of the Cypress Run Apartments smelled smoke before dawn Monday and began evacuating, WVUE-TV reported.

No injuries have been reported among occupants escaping the fire, New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Roman Nelson said.

At least 30 residents have been displaced by the blaze, Nelson said.

One firefighter sustained what Nelson described as a minor arm injury that did not require hospital treatment.

