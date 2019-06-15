Latest Weather Blog
New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's film industry appears to be on the brink of a boom thanks to abortion law controversies in other states.
The Albuquerque Journal reports a recent rise in film productions in the state as Hollywood targets Georgia and Louisiana over recently passed restrictive abortion laws.
The jump comes as New Mexico is set to more than double its annual state spending cap on film incentives.
The New Mexico Film Office says the coming Amazon TV series production "The Power" reached out to New Mexico because of Georgia's political climate.
New Mexico has on its books a 1969 state law that banned abortion in most cases.
But the law became unenforceable after it was superseded by the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

