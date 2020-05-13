74°
New Iberia Police investigate fatal Tuesday night shooting
NEW IBERIA - Police say a woman was found dead following a Tuesday night shooting in New Iberia.
According to KATC, officers with the New Iberia Police Department were dispatched to a shooting at a business within the 600 block of West Peter Street shortly after 10 p.m.
Upon arrival, police found a female victim with a single gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time police have not released information regarding a motive or possible suspects.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crimestoppers at 346-TIPS.
