New Iberia Police investigate fatal Tuesday night shooting

NEW IBERIA - Police say a woman was found dead following a Tuesday night shooting in New Iberia.

According to KATC, officers with the New Iberia Police Department were dispatched to a shooting at a business within the 600 block of West Peter Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a female victim with a single gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time police have not released information regarding a motive or possible suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crimestoppers at 346-TIPS.