New guidelines in effect for St. Amant High School football games

ST. AMANT - With four home games left in the regular season, an Ascension Parish high school is implementing new rules for its football games.

St. Amant High posted the new guidelines via Facebook on Monday. Read the statement below:

St. Amant High Community,

Our 2022 football season is in full swing and we are very excited about supporting our Gators on Friday nights. Although we appreciate the support for Gator Football, safety and security must come first. With at least four more home games, we are reaching out to you regarding issues at home games.

1. Although our games are public events, we ask parents of elementary and middle school-aged children to NOT drop off children to attend a game without adult supervision. Parents are ultimately responsible for their child’s behavior and supervision during the game.

2. Backpacks and bags will no longer be allowed in the stadium, nor will outside food or drinks.

3. Fans are asked to remain in the stands. Congregating will not be permitted in the walkways, concession areas, restroom areas, or behind or under the bleachers.

4. Children will no longer be allowed to run in the walkways or throw items (such as any type of balls) during the game. We have asked APSO to help us enforce this. With the number of attendees at our games and such limited space, it is unsafe for such behaviors to be allowed.

5. Only students of St. Amant High School are allowed to sit in the designated student section. Students should be prepared to show their ID. If a student does NOT have an ID, he/she will NOT be allowed in the student section.

6. Smoking, vaping or use of tobacco is not allowed anywhere at The Pit.

7. Anyone who leaves the stadium cannot re-enter without a new ticket.

These guidelines will be in effect for this week’s game. Thank you in advance for helping us be proactive and problem-solve so that our home games at the Pit are safe and enjoyable for our entire community.