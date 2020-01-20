New England Patriots cut former LSU QB Danny Etling

BOSTON- The New Englands Patriots cut former LSU quarterback Danny Etling on Saturday.

New England Patriots beat writer for the Providence Journal Mark Daniels, tweeted that per source the QB was cut.

Patriots have cut QB Danny Etling, per source — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 1, 2018

The Patriots drafted Etling in the 7th round out of LSU in April. He played the entire preseason game against the New York Giants Thursday night scoring an 86-yard touchdown run.

NFL teams have until Sunday at noon to claim Etling. If not Patriots are able to put Etling on their practice squad.