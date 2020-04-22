New drive-thru virus testing site opens in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Our Lady of the Lake North Campus have collaborated to create a second drive-thru testing site for residents.

Mayor Broome announced the new site during a press conference outside the facility on Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Much like the Mid City testing center, anyone looking to get a test should first get a note from a licensed physician.

The site will operate Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

