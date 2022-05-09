New details in Capital Heights manhunt; police tailed suspects in high-speed chase

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds were arrested after a manhunt led Baton Rouge Police around the city early on the morning of May 6.

Officers received a call from a man saying shots were being fired at him, but he did not know why, according to police reports. The man said the three subjects were in a "white or gray Nissan Altima or Maxima."

The Baton Rouge Police Department knew a white Nissan Altima had been taken during an armed robbery the previous night.

When BRPD got to the scene where the shots were reported, officers saw the Altima speeding down Cedarcrest Avenue. Police followed the Altima, trying to catch up to it and confirm the license plate, until the chase reached eastbound I-10. The chase reached speeds of 120 mph.

The Altima exited I-10 at College Drive. The driver lost control of the car and spun off the roadway at the intersection of Glenmore Avenue and Claycut Road. Three subjects fled the vehicle on foot, and police set up a perimeter to start the manhunt.

Kyree Buchanan, Deantwan Brown and Kerry Thomas were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, flight from an officer and obstruction of justice.