New College Drive exit ramps open Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Starting Wednesday morning at 5 a.m., the new College Drive exit ramps on I-10 and I-12 will be open for drivers to use.
DOTD says the new ramps will allow drivers to exit from both Interstates without having to cross multiple lanes of traffic.
The I-12 westbound exit to College Drive is positioned just prior to the I-10/I-12 merge, while the I-10 exit will be located on the flyover bridge above I-12, also before the merge. Both exits will be accessible from the right-hand side of the interstates.
Traffic merging from both exit ramps will converge north of I-10 westbound, separated from interstate traffic by concrete barriers. The lanes leading to the College Drive exit are already configured for final use.
