New Ascension Parish President officially sworn in

GONZALES - Clint Cointment was sworn in Monday morning as the new president of Ascension Parish.

"I just want to leave Ascension Parish, better than when I found it," Cointment said.

Hundreds came out to the Lamar Dixon Exposition Center to see the new parish president being sworn in. Ascension is facing some serious issues, that Cointment plans to take head on.

"Drainage and flooding and flooding homes and traffic congestion, I take those things very seriously, and work hard to find the solutions for them," Cointment said.

Issue that he says will take time to improve, but Cointment plans on making changes right away with of the parish department heads.

"First we are going to have to look at the administration, internally," Cointment said.

Cointment's first parish council meeting is Thursday evening, and he plans more announcements at that time.