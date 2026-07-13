New AI data center in West Feliciana Parish to host hiring event

ST. FRANCISVILLE — HUT 8, an AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish, will host a hiring event on Tuesday in St. Francisville.

The $12 billion data center will offer job opportunities including skilled trades, equipment operators, electrical and mechanical, HVAC, administrative support, safety professionals, security and operations and maintenance.

Hut 8 recently agreed to pay qualifying employees with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office $8,000 as part of its Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement, in which Hut 8 negotiated a $10 million prepayment to the parish.

Of the $10 million, $5.3 million will go to the parish school board, $3.9 million to the parish government, and $800,000 to the law enforcement district.

The hiring event will take place at West Feliciana High School, located at 8604 Highway 61, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.