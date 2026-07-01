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West Feliciana Sheriff: Qualifying employees to receive up to $8,000 from agreement with Hut 8
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Qualifying employees with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office will receive $8,000 as part of a prepayment negotiated with Hut 8, which is building a multi-billion-dollar data center in the area, Sheriff Brian Spillman said.
Spillman said that as part of its Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement, Hut 8 negotiated a $10 million prepayment to the parish. The sheriff's office received $800,000 of that prepayment, with Spillman saying the full allocation will go toward employee retention and recruitment.
"Under the program, qualifying employees will receive $4,000 on August 1, 2026, and an additional $4,000 on January 15, 2027," Spillman said. "As a prospective supplemental compensation program, the payment is structured as additional compensation for services to be rendered during the applicable term of employment, funded entirely through this non-recurring revenue source."
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The supplemental compensation program is contingent upon continued employment through each respective payment date, according to officials.
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