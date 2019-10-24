NeuroMedical Center hosts free dance classes for Parkinson's Patients

Photo: The Guardian News

BATON ROUGE, LA— The NeuroMedical Center Rehabilitation Hospital is teaming up with 'Dance for PD' to kick off a series of free dance classes for patients with Parkinson's Disease and their care partners.

Administrator Brad Pevey says the program not only offers an exciting alternative to traditional exercise for various stages of the disease but also serves as a positive outlet for patients with Parkinson.

Enrollment for the first series is now open and all classes will be held from 1:00pm -2:15pm in The NeuroMedical Center Rehabilitation Hospital's 6th floor dining room.

Click HERE to enroll.