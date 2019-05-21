Neighbors FCU offers to pay one month's mortgage in annual contest

BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union has launched its annual "May We Pay Your Mortgage" contest.

The credit union will pay the winner's mortgage for one month. Anyone with a mortgage in the Neighbors service area may enter.

The contest will be facilitated through Neighbors FCU's social media pages.

“We try to make it fun to follow our social media all of the time. But every May, we like to up the ante,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. “We hope that by paying a monthly mortgage payment, we can help put one of our followers in a better financial position and bring awareness to the mortgage loan options offered at Neighbors.”

People have until May 31 to enter. The winner will be announced before July 31. Entries to the contest will be granted by following Neighbors on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

