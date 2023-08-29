Nearly two dozen on applicants list for BRPD chief; most are already in the department

BATON ROUGE - Twenty-three people will be considered after submitting their names as possible successors to retiring Baton Rouge Police Murphy Paul.

The list is dominated by internal candidates -- from public information specialists to high ranking officers including Deputy Chief Myron Daniels.

The assistant chief of the Central Police Department has applied, along with a private investigator and a FedEx operations manager. Two of the 23 applicants are women.

The complete list follows.

-Clifton Ivey, Jr.: Central Police Department Assistant Chief

-Terrance Watkins: Former BRPD Lieutenant, Shift Commander

-Darren Ahmed: BRPD Public Information Officer

-David Wallace: BRPD Captain

-Brian Strong: BRPD Corporal, Detective

-Kevin Heinz: BRPD Captain, Violent Crimes Unit Commander

-Jason Martin: BRPD Commander Health and Safety Division

-Timothy Henderson: Private Investigator (Walker, La.)

-Varden Guillory: DOTD, Motorist Assistance Patrol

-Chris Polito: BRPD Captain, Special Operations Bureau Commander

-Conrad Joachim: Ochsner Hospital Security

-Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services

-L’Jean McKneely, Jr.: BRPD Lieutenant, Public Information Officer

-Michael McCarley: BRPD Captain, Internal Affairs

-Michael Manning: BRPD Deputy Chief of Police and Chief of Staff

-Andrew Malveaux: Lake Charles Police Dept. Sergeant, Professional Standards Division

-Darryl Honoré: BRPD Captain

-Alvin Davis: FedEx Operations Manager

-Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief

-Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant, Training Academy Director

-Congalona Kersh: Sergeant, Court Liaison

-Timothy Ballard: BRPD Lieutenant

-William Clarida: BRPD Captain

Applicants were invited to submit their credentials through much of August, with the window closing on Friday. As indicated on the Notice of Competitive Examination, the exam itself will take place at a time and location yet to be determined.

Applicants for the chief of police position include (clockwise from top left): Jason Martin, Sharon Douglas, Michael Manning, L'Jean McKneely, Jr., Myron Daniels, Chris Polito, Kevin Heinz. All are current or former members of the department.