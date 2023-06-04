Latest Weather Blog
Nearly four decades of LSU memories: take a look at Tiger fan's collection inside tailgate trailer
BATON ROUGE - Each piece of memorabilia displayed in Stephen McGee's trailer holds precious memories for the LSU fan.
"There's a ULM versus Troy, an LSU football ticket. It's 30 years worth of stuff," McGee said. "That's my daddy, he passed away. This is a good friend of ours that passed away, her son passed away. And this is my mother sitting right here. My mother's in a nursing home now, she's 83."
McGee lives in Monroe but travels every weekend with his trailer for LSU football and baseball games, ready to tailgate with the family he's made since 1975.
"We just have a good time down here. Everybody's family. If you need something you ask somebody."
He's also collecting new items to add to his archives.
"That banner was in the concession stand. That kind of started it because everybody and their brother wanted it. They wanted to buy it, wanted to get one. There ain't no more and that's kind of really what started the collection of, but I didn't want normal stuff."
There's buttons, flags from past games, newspaper clippings, pom-poms, and even an outfit that may bring some luck.
"This is my old faithful hat. It has brought us through a lot of misery. A lot of games we should've got beat. That's my good luck hat."
And each piece holds a story.
"I didn't want something someone else had. You can walk over there and see it again, no. I like 'Where did you get that?' There's a story behind it."
Reminding him of the memories he's made from each LSU game.
"That one came from the Cotton Bowl when we played Texas A&M. I told that guy I want that sign back there. Me and you both know you're just going to throw it away when the games over."
And to keep making more.
"All the field passes, parking passes all of the media passes. I've been blessed. I can't say anything bad about anything."
