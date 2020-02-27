Nearly all of Houston under boil advisory after massive break in water main

Photo: ABC 13

HOUSTON, Tx. - Almost the entire city of Houston is under a boil water advisory after a broken water main flooded a busy highway.

According to KTRK, the break first flooded a section of the 610 East Loop around noon. Drivers caught in the water had to get out of their flooded vehicles and seek shelter.

A nearby neighborhood also saw severe flooding due to the incident.

The Houston Fire Department sent out rescue boats, and the Houston Police Department dispatched high water rescue vehicles to pull commuters to safety.

KTRK reports the entire city of Houston, except for Kingwood, has been placed under a boil water advisory for the next 24 hours.

I’m here now. I’m told a water main broke near Fidelity & N. Carolina. Water flowed to 610 South/Ship Channel Bridge. Water covering a part of the main lanes causing people to sit on the roofs of their cars. #HouNews https://t.co/p7ZhHgxQXw — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2020

City officials said that water line provides water to about 50 percent of Houston residents, but the city assured "Houston's water supply is safe."